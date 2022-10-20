Hot Property Illawarra: First look at the new Benetti apartments at Shell Cove

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Among the week's top stories is a first look at the luxury Benetti apartment complex at Shell Cove.
The Benetti apartments were launched late last year. Most of the 42 residential apartments sold in the first few weeks, including the $4.5 million penthouse.
Construction has officially kicked off on the new development.
At the soil-turning, we talked to buyers about what they consider to be the benefits of buying into this new complex.
Staying in Shell Cove, builder Tom Hughes and designer David Dimovski are creating a house for a client utilising passive house principles.
Passivhaus, which translates as 'passive house', is a housing performance standard conceived in Germany in the late 1980s.
It utilises a combination of high-performance glazing, insulation and an airtight building envelope to regulate a home's internal temperature without relying on artificial heating or cooling.
Take a video tour of the project here.
Meanwhile, a project which has enabled a Kangaroo Valley family to transform the way they live, work and play in their home has been recognised with a major architectural honour.
It was included among the winners of the NSW 2022 Country Division Architecture Awards, which were announced last week.
We find out more about this impressive project.
In this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up, a home near Shellharbour has sold under the hammer for $10,000 below its reserve price.
The home at Barrack Heights sold for $750,000.
This property was among 18 auctions which took place in the Illawarra during the week ending October 16, during which time there was a clearance rate of 33.3 per cent.
Finally, as the property market cools throughout the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, prospective buyers entering the fray will be wondering exactly how much bang they can get for their buck.
A new report looks at what the median price buyer can acquire in a range of locations.
This includes outlining what's available for the median figure in each of the three local government areas of the region, as well as a look at the same in Nowra/the Shoalhaven.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
