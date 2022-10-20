Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Hot Property Illawarra: First look at the new Benetti apartments at Shell Cove

October 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the luxury Benetti apartment complex at Shell Cove.

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.