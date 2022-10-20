In 1922, celebrated poet and novelist D.H. Lawrence journeyed to the Illawarra to write one of his most famous novels.
The Englishman travelled halfway across the world to Australia, where he took up residence in Thirroul to write his eighth major novel, Kangaroo.
Now a new production of a play by Stanwell Tops writer Geoffrey Sykes is marking the 100th anniversary of that visit.
Lawrence arrived in Australia with his wife Frieda in May 2022. After spending time in Sydney, they travelled south to Thirroul, where they stayed for the next few months.
Somewhere South sees Sykes explore and celebrate the events, characters and ideas related to that visit.
During the 99 days Lawrence spent in Australia, he wrote Kangaroo, and his Thirroul neighbours were characterised in the novel as the flamboyant 'Jack and Victoria'.
In his play, Sykes uses drama, magic realism, verse, movement and narration to capture Lawrence's ideas and characters, as well as his encounters with political leaders during his time living in Thirroul.
In Somewhere South, Lawrence meets the dramatised characters of 'Kangaroo' and 'Struthers', who tick off ideas and polarities of public life that are still relevant today.
By his own account, Lawrence was transformed by the beauty in the ocean, bush and mountains of the NSW South Coast.
His relationship with his wife was also deeply affected and changed by the visit.
The play also explores the matter of the couple's sudden, largely inexplicable, departure from our shores.
Shaun Foley plays Lawrence while Mel Day plays Frieda. The cast also includes Dominic Colley in multiple roles, and Katrina Maskell as Victoria and the Muse, who serves as the whimsical narrator.
The show incorporates the striking images of Archibald-winning artist Garry Shead from his Lawrence series.
Sykes first produced a workshop production of Somewhere South a decade ago at Thirroul, which was well received.
This fully-produced play is an entertaining, thought-provoking work with important perspectives on Australian identity and values.
Details: Somewhere South, November 3-12, 7.30pm daily and 3pm on Sunday, November 6, Chippen Street Theatre, 45 Chippen Street, Chippendale. Book here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
