Proud Gundungurra man Grant Harrop fell down a "dark path" after losing his father, but now he dedicates his time to helping Illawarra youth who may have travelled a similar road.
Mr Harrop was just 14 years old when he lost his father to suicide, and as a young man desperate for connection, he said he sought role models in the wrong people.
"That led me down a very dark path," Mr Harrop, a youth mentor with Australian Community Support Organisation (ASCO) said.
"I ended up with a juvenile record and spent eight months at Boystown in Endadine.
"When I came out of that, it was time to pull my head in. A lot of the life lessons I learnt were thanks to the mentors I came into contact with and are the reason I'm where I am today."
It was Mr Harrop's upbringing that drove him to help divert at-risk youth away from the criminal justice system.
He is one of the many mentors working with people aged 14 to 17 who have been issued an apprehended violence order (AVO), as part of a new Illawarra-born pilot program - called Boost.
ASCO programs manager, Colin Renton, said Boost was designed to help young people identify the thoughts, feelings and triggers that may lead to AVO breaches.
"Once that young person had that interaction with the court or police, we work with them for up to six months at an average of 15 hours per week," Mr Renton said.
"The mentor and mentee work one on one and cover a series of modules designed to better equip young people in dealing with frustration, conflict in relationships, and the complexities of adolescence.
"Mentors guide them with improving personal wellbeing ... and developing skills that are going to reduce the risk of breaching an AVO."
The need for a program addressing youth domestic violence was identified by Lake Illawarra and Wollongong police districts, in collaboration with Youth Justice Wollongong and the University of Wollongong, in 2019.
They approached ASCO to assist in finding solution. Research conducted by UOW students ahead of the program found young people were breaching their AVO within two months of receiving the order.
One of the main factors leading to these breaches was that young people weren't understanding their orders, Mr Renton said.
"That's where we felt there was the biggest gap," he said.
"Previously, young people were issued their AVO by police or by a magistrate in court using 'legalese' language that may be hard to understand.
"But the mentor can work with them, making sure there's a level of understanding of what a breach is, but also how to reduce the risk of doing it again."
Research also found 12-month mentoring programs to target domestic violence offending may prove successful in decreasing youth crime rates.
Mr Harrop said the program's success relies on building strong relationships and eliminating shame, especially for Indigenous youth who are disproportionately represented in crime rates.
"A lot of them feel like they've already got a criminal record just by having an AVO," he said.
"It's about getting rid of that shame straightaway and giving them another chance.
"I do a lot of cultural education, finding out who their mob is, finding out where a sacred place to them is ... and just try to build them up."
So far, 14 young people from diverse backgrounds are involved in the program.
"We've got young people from financially stable backgrounds that have a roof over their head and supportive parents, but are just suffering with their own emotions and not knowing how to control them," Mr Renton said.
"And we also have young people who have violent relationships with their parents, and others that have been brought up with intergenerational trauma."
Funded by the federal government, Boost has been running for six weeks and was officially launched at ASCO in Shellharbour on Tuesday.
Mr Renton hopes it will roll out to other areas in the state following the pilot program.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
