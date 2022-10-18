A Unanderra man who claimed a gun that was found in a motel room he was staying at was a papier mache replica has been vindicated in court, but will still spend Christmas in prison.
Toby Gladden, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Gladden was staying with his partner, son and stepson at The Windmill Motel in Woonona for a week in July.
At the end of the week, on July 29, motel staff entered Gladden's room while he was out and after the checkout time.
There they found what appeared to be a shortened shotgun in the bathroom and contacted police.
By the time police arrived, Gladden was inside the motel room with his partner.
After being contacted via mobile phone, Gladden came outside and was arrested.
When asked about the firearm, Gladden admitted to having it but told police it was a replica made of papier mache made 15 years ago by his father.
By this time, the item was in Gladden's car, which police searched. Police found the replica weapon and also searched the motel room, where they found a working black taser.
In Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, it was acknowledged that Gladden's claims were correct and the item was merely a replica pistol, albeit a "poorly executed" one, according to Gladden's lawyer Elizabeth Parkes.
"If displayed quickly it may look very serious," Ms Parkes said. "But it doesn't bear close scrutiny."
Ms Parkes said Gladden conceded having the taser was illegal but that the device was for "entertainment".
Gladden also faced multiple charges of driving while disqualified, initiating a police pursuit and resisting arrest.
The final charge stemmed from a scuffle outside the Harp Hotel in Wollongong the day after Gladden was given strict bail to not leave a Blackbutt address unless in the company of his partner after he was seen driving while his licence was disqualified.
On July 14 at 9.45am, police saw a white Toyota Camry driving south on Corrimal Street in Wollongong at high speed. Police followed and soon after initiated a pursuit through the Wollongong CBD.
Gladden evaded police at Mount Saint Thomas, but as he was driving a hire vehicle fitted with a tracking device, police were later able to locate him at Farmborough Heights, the third time in less than two months police had caught Gladden driving while his licence was disqualified.
After being granted bail, the next day July 15, police saw Gladden in the pokies area at the Harp Hotel.
Gladden was not in the company of his partner and not in compliance with his bail conditions, leading police to arrest him.
While attempting to put Gladden in a caged police truck, Gladden resisted the police officers telling them at one point "don't f--ing touch me".
After taking his phone with him into the caged truck, police wrestled Gladden onto the ground and charged him with resisting a police officer.
In court, Ms Girotto said Gladden had displayed "a continual disregard" for his bail conditions and continued to offend in the same way.
In finding that there were special conditions in Gladden's upbringing, Ms Girotto sentenced Gladden to 10 months' jail with a non-parole period of five months, dating from when he was taken into custody.
With time already served, Gladden will be eligible for parole from December 26.
