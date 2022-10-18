Illawarra Mercury
Toby Gladden sentenced for firearms, driving offences

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:15am, first published 6:12am
Motel staff found what looked to be a gun in Toby Gladden's room. Luckily it was just a toy.

A Unanderra man who claimed a gun that was found in a motel room he was staying at was a papier mache replica has been vindicated in court, but will still spend Christmas in prison.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

