LOOSE ENDS: Zone's finest chase grand final glory

Windang have their sights on a third straight pennant crown after holding off Dapto Citizens 60-58 on their home green in a nerve-jangling Division 2 major semi-final.
With Windang headquarters for the Zone 16 Finals, the home side led 54-35 on 46 ends, before Citos cut the deficit end-by-end with Troy Ford and partners levelling 58-58 with one end to play.
Windang skip Gregg Stevens and partners Mal Pearson, Wayne Harman and Peter Grogan were then holding two shots as a packed green watched Ford narrowly miss with his final two bowls to propel an emotional Windang into this Sunday's grand final.
''That was too close,'' said Windang skip Daniel Doyle who had a 21-15 win over Craig Thompson.
Veteran Windang skip Brian Battersby and partners won their rink 19-16 against John Bonham, while Ford and partners were outstanding in a 27-20 win over Stevens, whose rink ironically sealed Windang's grand final spot on the match-deciding 63rd end.
For many in the Windang side this Sunday afternoon's home grand final is the chance to win a third straight Grade 2/Division 2 crown. And with the club to play Grade 1 next season a third straight Zone flag would be the best sign off for a memorable era in Grade 2/Division 2.
Windang will have to beat a Dapto Citizens side in the decider, with Citos (No1) beating Warilla 63-50 in the Div 2 elimination semi-final to set up a clash with their clubmates in this Saturday afternoon's Final.
The winner of Saturday's Final in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 back up on Sunday to face the major semi-final winners in the grand final.
Warilla cruised into the Division 1 grand final with a 66-44 win over a spirited Kiama. With three international skips plus a host of other stars, Warilla are unbackable odds to seal a ninth straight top-grade pennant flag.
Kiama remain alive and meet Towradgi in Saturday's Final after Towradgi held off a gallant Corrimal 66-54.
In Division 3, Section 1 winners Albion Park are into Sunday's grand final after a 71-53 win over Figtree Sports (No2).
The Falcons take on Warilla (No 1) in Saturday's Final after the Gorillas' thrilling 52-51 win over Berkeley.
The Division 4 Playoff format features section winners Jamberoo, Wiseman Park and Jamberoo meeting in round robin. Jamberoo made a winning start beating Wiseman Park 71-51 (10-0).
Dapto Citz enter the playoffs against Wisos on Saturday afternoon, with Citos facing Jamberoo in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.
The champion club from all four divisions will represent Zone 16 at the State Men's Pennants Finals from November 18-20.
Warilla boast many of Australia's best bowlers but several of their less-heralded members took centre stage at the club's annual Championship Finals Day.
Chris Cusack and Dennis Hitchen produced an epic Over 60s Singles decider, with Cusack rallying from 20-11 down to win 25-24.
Lorraine Alaban made history as the first female bowler to reach a Warilla open gender club final, having a 14 shot start against Aaron Spears in the Handicap Singles, with Spears winning 25-19.
Meanwhile, Darcy Duggan and Scott McQuilty beat Shane O'Neill and Richard Lewis 25-9 in the Minor Pairs final, while Richard Cooper, Gary Taylor and Geoff Burke (skip) won the Club Triples with a 24-15 win over Jim McKenzie, Geoff Baron and Aaron Spears.
Jeremy Henry was straight off a flight from Thailand following a family holiday and with Jim McRorie, Rob Glen and Eric Haynes claimed the Club Fours with a 24-14 win over Scott McQuilty, Ken Stopher, Wayne Crouch and Noel Stopher.
Peter Wilson clinched the Minor Singles with a 25-12 win over Todd James who was a runner-up for an eighth time; with a club title surely not far away.
In Over 60s Pairs, Andy Hamilton-Dallas Delatorre beat Peter Read-Andy Hamilton 22-4, while Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys beat Andrew Johnston and Glenn Beveridge 26-11 in the Major Pairs decider.
Teys completed a championship double with 25-13 win over Jeremy Henry in the prized Major Singles final.
Dapto Citizens and Woonona rallied for comeback wins to claim the Grade 3 and Grade 4 District Women's Pennants title respectively following exciting playoff matches.
In the battle between the section winners in Grade 3 at Warilla Bowls, Dapto Citizens overcame a double-figure deficit against Windang to win 42-38 to clinch the Illawarra flag and a place in next month's State Pennant Finals.
In Grade 4, Section 2 winners Woonona trailed Section 1's top side Thirroul for most of their playoff match but fought to win 38-31. Woonona then beat Picton 48-33 in their Regional Playoff at Warilla to earn a trip to the State Finals.
Meanwhile, Warilla have won the Grade 1 pennant title and Figtree Sports the Grade 2 flag.
This year the Men's and Women's State Pennants Finals will run together from November 18-20.
Port City and Lake Cathie bowling clubs will host the women's Grade 1 finals, along with Taren Point (Grade 2), Bomaderry (Grade 3) and Grade 4 at Valentine and Marks Point clubs.
