Decision to sell Kiama SES land 'bewildering', says councillor

The NSW government asking Kiama Municipal Council to buy the land the local SES headquarters sits on was "bewildering", councillor Imogen Draisma said.
Transport for NSW has owned the land on the corner of Terralong Street and Spring Creek Drive and has leased it to the council for the SES unit since 1985.
With the state government body now deciding the land was surplus to requirements it had given council the chance to purchase the land.
Given the cost was estimated at around $430,000, a report before Tuesday night's council meeting recommended against the purchase - in part because the council's finances are already very tight.
That recommendation was approved by councillors at the meeting.
At this stage it is unclear what will happen to the land, but a Transport for NSW spokeswoman has said the land was "not currently being disposed of".
Labor councillor Draisma was not impressed with the plans of the government body.
"There is nothing surplus about the SES in Kiama and this is nothing short of bewildering that we would be asked as a local government area to purchase a block of land which facilitates a state authority," Cr Draisma said.
"This matter is just another instance of the NSW state government refusing to do its job. We've had a similar matter with the requirement to audit RFS equipment and facilities and now again we have another matter where the NSW government is trying to offering to get rid of land in which it considers is surplus."
Councillors also voted to write to representatives of the government and Labor opposition about the issue, as well as reminding Kiama MP Gareth Ward to write to the government on the council's behalf.
After the meeting Mr Ward issued a statement about the Kiama SES site.
"I have spoken to the Minister and can confirm that Transport for NSW will not be selling the land currently occupied by the SES," Mr Ward said.
"I'm advised that the department were seeing if there was any appetite for a sale to council as Transport do not require the land.
"The intention and reasoning behind the offer was made clear in the correspondence from the department.
"I am totally committed to backing our local emergency services volunteers and while ever I'm the local MP the SES will have my total support to remain at their current home and continue their training and life-saving work for our local community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
