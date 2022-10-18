More rain and possibly severe thunderstorms are headed for the Illawarra, as La Nina continues to hold influence over eastern Australia's weather.
Wednesday offers a reprieve from the wet stuff, with a partly cloudy day ahead and just a 40 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts its return on Thursday, with rain and widespread thunderstorms to move towards eastern NSW.
The bureau says severe thunderstorms are likely.
"We could see severe thunderstorms over a broad area of eastern Queensland and eastern NSW, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy to very heavy rainfall," senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said.
The forecast for Thursday says showers are very likely across the Illawarra, with five to 10 millimetres expected.
"On Friday, this low system won't move much at all, so we'll see another round of rain and thunderstorms through eastern parts of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and also spreading down into Tasmania as well," Mr Narramore said.
The rain looks set to continue into early next week.
The bureau says widespread rainfall totals of 25 to 50 millimetres are expected in NSW - as well as much of eastern Australia.
The forecast for Wollongong suggests the city could see over 55 millimetres over the coming week, while Albion Park might surpass 60 millimetres.
The rain across eastern NSW will affect already flood-ravaged parts of NSW and Victoria.
