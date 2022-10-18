The Illawarra continues to produce great netball talent of all ages, and it was the region's masters players who had the chance to take centre stage on the weekend.
The Illawarra over 35s side put in an impressive performance at the NSW Masters State Titles in Wagga Wagga, walking away as division one runners-up to champions Manly-Warringah.
The titles were decided by a first past the post format, with the competition divided into two divisions on day two.
Illawarra finished the weekend with eight wins and four losses. Highlights included a 31-4 thrashing of Cootamundra, while the Illawarra also proved too strong for neighbours Shoalhaven (30-16) and Goulburn (23-8).
The local team featured representatives from the Illawarra District Netball Association and South Coast Blaze. Team member Karina Franke, who is the Blaze's chairwoman, said she was proud of the Illawarra's achievements.
"We didn't really know what to expect, it's only the second or third three that they've done for masters," Franke said.
"It was a really challenging competition, but we had a really good day one with a couple of good wins early, which I think set the tone for the weekend. We finished second only to Manly, who were just too good and went through undefeated.
"Halfway through day two, they split the comp into division one and two, and we were in division one, so day two was certainly harder than day one."
Franke said the result showed the Illawarra could match it with the state's best.
"It's impressive particularly given if you look at the size of our association compared to some of your larger Sydney ones, but we've always had a lot of talent in netball in this area," she said.
"If you look at the last couple of years, it's certainly improved even further, and we hope South Coast Blaze has had something to do with that."
The division two championship was claimed by Shoalhaven Netball Association at the NSW State Masters Titles, while Ku-Rung-Gai finished as runners-up.
A representative from Gosford took home the best and fairest player award, while Cootamundra was declared the best and fairest team.
