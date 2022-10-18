Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra netballers put in 'masterful' performance at NSW State Titles

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 18 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:00pm
The Illawarra over 35s team celebrate after finishing runners-up at the NSW Masters State Titles.

The Illawarra continues to produce great netball talent of all ages, and it was the region's masters players who had the chance to take centre stage on the weekend.

