Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'I'm just built different': Volkanovski leaving nothing to chance as UFC 280 backup

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 20 2022 - 12:59am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Picture by Adam McLean

If Alex Volkanovski was more athletically gifted, he probably wouldn't be a fighter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.