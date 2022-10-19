Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Caitlynn Goyen still missing from Balgownie

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 19 2022 - 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year eight Woonona High School student Caitlynn Goyen has been missing for five days.

A 14-year-old girl remains missing, almost a week after she was last seen leaving a home in Balgownie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.