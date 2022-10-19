A 14-year-old girl remains missing, almost a week after she was last seen leaving a home in Balgownie.
The last sighting of Caitlynn Goyen was about 6.15am on Friday, October 14.
The following day, police made an appeal for the public's help in finding the girl, whose family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Caitlynn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a slim build and red/blonde hair.
It was believed she was possibly wearing light blue ripped jeans, white Nike sneakers and a black backpack.
At that time, police believed Caitlynn might have been in the Gosford area.
Caitlynn is a year eight student at Woonona High School, which has addressed the matter via social media this week.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority," the school wrote on Facebook.
It confirmed it had been helping police with their enquiries.
"Any student who is impacted by this incident, is welcome to contact their year advisor," the school said.
Anyone with information on Caitlynn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
