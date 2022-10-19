A magistrate has described a young Figtree man's possession of more than 150 videos and images depicting abuse of children as young as six as "callous".
Magistrate Claire Girotto addressed Rhys Bennett Nelson, and said while he did not create the material himself, the possession of it perpetuated their exploitation.
"What makes the crime callous ... is that every time that material is accessed, the person is reminded of the degradation the abuse causes," Magistrate Girotto said.
The 22-year-old was taken to prison after he was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to grooming a 15-year-old girl and three counts of possessing child abuse material earlier this year.
The grooming charge stems from Nelson adding a teen girl on Snapchat during September last year, and persistently made advances on her, even after she informed him of her age.
The girl ignored messages from Nelson, including one that said "I already said I'm too old for you but I want your body".
When Nelson sent her a video of himself masturbating with the message "WYD" (what are you doing), she felt "shocked" and "disgusted".
The harassment continued, with Nelson sending more messages, including "I can't help myself" and "I want to be inside u".
The girl told her mother, who then reported Nelson to police.
Officers arrested Nelson during October last year at his home, and seized a hard drive, laptop, and two mobile phones stored in his cupboard.
After forensic examination, 145 videos and three images depicting horrific child abuse were unveiled from the devices.
Some of the videos contained female children as young as six being forced to perform sexual acts on others.
Police also unearthed 15 items of child exploitation material across one of his phones and laptops, with a further 1393 child pornographic images found on the other phone.
In court, Magistrate Girotto said given the young age of the children and gravity of activity displayed in the videos, there was no other option but to send Nelson to jail.
"Mr Nelson has no prior criminal history, but the court has heard possessing child abuse material is frequently committed by persons of prior good character," Magistrate Girotto said.
She accepted Nelson showed remorse and insight to his offending, and that he had good prospects of rehabilitation after undergoing psychological assessment.
Nelson will spend seven months behind bars with a non-parole period of two months.
In addition, he was ordered a three-year community corrections order and must undergo sex offender-specific treatment.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
