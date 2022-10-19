Illawarra Mercury
Most Illawarra beaches get top marks in State of the Beaches report, some fall to wet weather water pollution

Rosie Bensley
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
Water quality at Warilla beach has been downgraded in the State of the Beaches report. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The Illawarra's beaches have been widely praised as pristine in the latest State of the Beaches report, but a handful of locations in the region's south faced a decline in water quality, likely linked to severe weather.

