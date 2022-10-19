The Illawarra's beaches have been widely praised as pristine in the latest State of the Beaches report, but a handful of locations in the region's south faced a decline in water quality, likely linked to severe weather.
Kiama's iconic Bombo beach, along with Warilla beach and Gerroa's Seven Mile Beach, were flagged in the NSW government's report as locations where the average water quality had declined since last year, which experts said could be linked to the wet weather that has battered the region.
Beaches in the Illawarra and Hunter regions had the highest water quality in the state, with every beach rating 'good' or 'very good', while some beaches in Sydney, including the popular Coogee beach, were slapped with 'poor' water quality labels.
The State of the Beaches report rates waterways on the presence of Enterococci, a bacteria found in faeces, as an indication of whether feacal matter may be in the water.
Extended wet weather conditions in many coastal areas, including the wettest summer in NSW since 2012 and significant flooding events, have contributed to the decline in overall water quality at beaches and waterways, the report said.
UNSW Professor of civil and environmental engineering Stuart Khan said the overall decline was "not suprising" considering the three years of wet weather that battered the state, potentially washing bacteria into the oceans and catchments from storm water drains, sewers, and septic tanks.
Contamination from sewage overflow and septic tanks are often fixed through better maintenance, but bacteria in storm water is a more complex problem, coming down to a cities' design, Professor Khan said.
"All sites and beaches are different - we need to understand what the sources of bacteria are," he said.
"We've come a long way in managing sewage - in Wollongong there's a much higher standard of waste water treatment than Sydney."
A lot of wastewater in Wollongong is kept out of the ocean, instead going to BlueScope Steel, he said.
While wastewater management has vastly improved, stormwater management still has a way to go, Mr Khan said, and a solution could lie in "renaturalising" city design by building less concrete surfaces that force stormwater straight into the ocean, instead encouraging it to soak naturally into the ground.
University of Wollongong Research Fellow Dr Hugh Forehead said beaches in the Illawarra fared better than many lakes and etuaries across the state, as open ocean beaches have better flushing systems than enclosed bays, where it takes longer for any polutants to be flushed out.
Dr Forehead said some murky water in the Illawarra's south could be linked to more sediment flowing into waterways from weather-damaged catchments.
Recent deluges of rain forced more water through the region's catchments, picking up sediment and carrying it into the ocean, Dr Forehead said.
