A Coniston man who molested a male victim while he lay asleep on a mattress after a night of drinking and drug taking has been sentenced to seven months jail which will be served in the community.
Leon Raikes, 29, pleaded guilty to sexual touching without consent last month and faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The court heard Raikes had been drinking and taking cocaine with a group of friends until they all fell asleep in a Warilla living room in the early hours of a November morning last year.
The victim was asleep on a mattress, while others slept on surrounding couches, including Raikes' fiancé who was laying less than a metre away from the crime.
The court heard the victim awoke to find his hand on Raike's penis, which he was using to masturbate it.
Raikes continued to hold the victim's hand on his genitalia, even when he made attempts to roll over.
When the victim realised his own belt was undone and his pants were pulled halfway down his thighs, he left the room.
The court heard that some time later, Raikes texted the victim to apologise, but did not describe the conduct in the messages.
In court last month, Raikes said he did not remember committing the crime, which Magistrate Claire Girrotto accepted was due to intoxication.
Raikes' lawyer Patrick Schmidt had proposed a conditional release order without conviction, and submitted he could be considered a youthful offender.
In sentencing, Magistrate Girotto said Raikes was "not that young" at age 29, and although he had a "level of sexual immaturity", it did not excuse the conduct.
Magistrate Girotto also did not accept that intoxication was a mitigating factor.
She took into account the vulnerability of the sleeping victim, as well as Raikes' early guilty plea and prospects for rehabilitation given he expressed "deep remorse".
Raikes was handed seven months jail to be served by way of intensive corrections order in the community.
He was also ordered to continue engaging with mental health professionals.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
