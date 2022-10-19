Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Perth stars align for talented Zunic brothers

By Tony Webeck
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:47am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zunic brothers Jordan and Kyle got in a rare round in Perth on a fleeting break from professional sporting commitments. Picture supplied.

The schedules of the NBL and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia rarely align but Jordan and Kyle Zunic got to enjoy a few hours together on Tuesday during a practice round ahead of this week's Nexus Advisernet WA Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.