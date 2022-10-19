The alleged final suspect involved in a major opal heist at Albion Park Rail last year has been granted bail to attend drug rehabilitation.
David Robert Kominovski was still at large until September 24, when he was arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence over the heist of a former opal miner in February 2021.
Police allege Kominkovski is the fourth man who allegedly broke into the miner and his wife's home, before stealing over a thousand gems worth half-a-million dollars at knife point in a slick two-minute operation.
The three other men, Lachlan Alcock, Clayton Love and Hayden Jordan-Glover, have either been sentenced or are awaiting trial and another man, Ricky Munn, has been sentenced for trying to sell the opals to Melbourne gemstone dealers.
It is not clear who took custody of the gems over the following months, however, court documents reveal Munn had the bulk of the opals by mid-April.
Through phone taps, a confession in prison and an admission of guilt, police had enough information to finally arrest Kominkovski.
In November, while in prison, Love told another inmate that he had organised their heist and allegedly carried it out with Kominkovski.
With this information, police tapped Kominkovski's phone and from March this year began listening to his calls.
In June, Kominkovski received a message from an unnamed associate asking about selling the gems.
"I need to ask you about a stone that you gave J before. How much did you get for it? do you remember Dave?" the message read, according to court documents.
In early July, police turned up at Kominkovski's address and left a business card, which his wife found.
Soon after, Kominkovski's wife called him and asked him to come home, to which he replied "f--- off" and appeared stressed over the phone, police allege.
On July 15, Jordan-Glover was charged over the break in and confessed to police, identifying Alcock, Love, and also describing a man matching the description of Kominkovski.
Jordan-Glover had only met Kominkovski the night of the heist, police allege, and didn't know his name, but did know where he lived as he'd been there in the weeks after the robbery.
During this time, Kominkovski was employed as a metal fabricator and worked at a factory directly opposite the house he had allegedly robbed, something he laughed about on phone calls.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Matt Ward argued for Kominovski's release due to a residential drug rehab bed becoming available.
Mr Ward told the court Kominovski has not intefered with any witnesses or committed any further offences a year and a half on from the alleged crime.
He added Kominovski's alleged role in the heist was much lesser than his accomplice's, and that while he was present in the house, he wasn't a "main player".
The court also heard this was Kominovski's first time in custody, and that he was a father of two.
Magistrate Claire Girotto pointed to Kominovski's record which reflected a "drug problem" and granted him bail.
Kominovski sat quietly in his prison greens as Magistrate Girotto read out his strict conditions allowing him to go straight from prison to rehab.
He was ordered to participate and comply with all program requirements, and if released for any reason, he must go straight to the police station.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.