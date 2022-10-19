Kiama council opposes minister's plan to hire a financial advisor

Kiama Municipal Council is opposed to a state minister's proposal to appoint a financial advisor to help the body out of the current crisis.
In a letter to council, Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman included a draft Performance Improvement Order, which included the appointment of an advisor.
Council was given 14 days to respond to the concerns raised in Ms Tuckerman's letter, which included issues with financial management and fears it may not be able to pay its debts.
In a response to Ms Tuckerman, which will be tabled at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday night, CEO Jane Stroud said the council wasn't happy with the idea of hiring an advisor.
"Kiama Municipal Council objects to the appointment of a financial advisor," Ms Stroud wrote, "due to the demonstrated commitment to addressing these issues, with the vast majority of the actions noted in the Schedule of the Performance Improvement Order already underway, or complete.
"Council's evidenced transparency with the community and the relevant key state agencies in approaching these challenges is well documented and will continue."
Ms Stroud also noted that she flagged a series of concerns with the department six months after being appointed CEO in June 2021.
"Whilst good work was done in the past, and continues to be delivered today, many of the matters that are impacting on the business have taken decades to arrive at their current state," the letter stated.
"Across the board there has been a lack of planning, governance, staffing, and quality systems and procedures to help inform quality council decisions."
Ms Stroud identified three "fundamental matters immediately affecting the business and its future"; financial sustainability, the organisational culture and performance at council and exposure to risk "created by lack of strategic direction".
"Since sharing these issues publicly, the organisation and elected body worked tirelessly to address these issues raised," Ms Stroud wrote in the letter.
"Council has been open and transparent wherever possible in its issues and endeavours to remedy the situation."
The letter also stated that a response to the Performance Improvement Order Schedule would be provided by October 25.
"Council respects the regulatory and compliance role that you as the Minister and Office of Local Government hold," Ms Stroud wrote.
"Our reply is offered not just as a response that seeks to avoid the decision to appoint a financial adviser, or the issuance of strategic improvement orders, but to genuinely document and evidence our ongoing and future commitments to the work required to improve the organisation."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
