Humble Sam Froling thanks Wollongong after Illawarra Sports Awards nomination

Illawarra Hawks co-captain Sam Froling was surprised when he heard he had been nominated for the Mercury People's Choice Award in the Illawarra Sports Awards to be held next month.
"I was a bit surprised when I got it. I didn't think I'd been here long enough to be considered a local yet," he laughed.
It is perhaps the biggest example of his persona, humble and full of gratitude.
His surprised nature was moreso due to the company he shared in the award's shortlist: Emma McKeon, Alex Volkanovski, Ben Hunt, there are some sensational names on the list but Froling has done a bit himself this year.
It has been a whirlwind 2022 for Froling, part of the gold medal-winning Asian Cup Boomers side in Jakarta, his first major national win.
He said that despite the fact he had previous Asian Cup success in the under-18s, winning his first gold medal at the highest level was something special.
"That [winning the Asian Cup] was one of the coolest things I've done," he said.
"I think the best experiences I've had in my whole basketball career as a junior and a senior has been wearing the green and gold.
"To come to the second Asian Cup that the Boomers have been a part of and to win again was pretty cool.
"It was cool to play against some of those other countries that where the guys I played against in under-18s are now playing at that level like one or two of the guys from Japan and China."
Froling said he was proud to have represented his country on such a grand stage this year.
"There is really nothing like it [playing for Australia]," he said.
"Everyone that plays puts everything aside.
''There are no egos, if you play 30 minutes or 30 seconds you don't care. You are just there to win and do your country proud.
"To be a part of that and be in amongst those groups, it's the purest form of basketball.
"It's so much fun to play in and it just makes basketball a lot easier because when you're out there you know if you miss a shot or are doing something wrong there's someone there that has got your back and is going to pick you up or step up and fill in where you're not.
"It's just a super special thing to be a part of," Froling said.
He is shortlisted with Roller Hawk Luke Pople and Sydney Kings' Xavier Cooks.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
