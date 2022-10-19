Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong TAFE federation members strike better working rights

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong TAFE federation members downed tools on Wednesday as they rallied for better wages, working conditions, job security, and sustainable workloads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.