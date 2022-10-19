Big Fat Smile CEO to take the reins at Warrigal

While child care and aged care may seem to occupy two opposite ends of the care spectrum, for Jenni Hutchins, the two are closely linked.
"When we have a baby, we hold that baby in our arms and we have these amazing dreams that they're going to be loved, valued, respected, cared for and grow to be amazing people, and I don't think that changes for older Australians," she said.
Ms Hutchins will be drawing on these connections and she navigates the move from the CEO of early childhood education and care provider Big Fat Smile to Illawarra-based Warrigal Aged Care.
Ms Hutchins will begin her tenure at Warrigal on November 7, taking over from departing CEO Mark Sewell, who steps down after 21 years at the helm of Warrigal.
Already, Ms Hutchins is finding the links between her current workplace and future role.
"Children's services have been through a Royal Commission, and as well, the professional identity of our workforce is a massive issue."
Ms Hutchins also highlighted the similarities in the compliance task in both sectors but pointed to the softer side of care as well.
"People in aged care, they want what our children want; they want to be known, loved, respected and valued."
Guided by these values, Ms Hutchins comes to Warrigal as the Illawarra based provider has undergone a significant growth period, most recently absorbing the services of Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra.
The Warrigal board welcomed Ms Hutchins to the role.
"Jenni's extensive experience in not-for-profit leadership roles in human services will transfer well into this role, as she brings a fresh perspective to our community-focused organisation," Warrigal chairman Wyn Janssen said.
Without having her feet underneath the desk, Ms Hutchins said she's yet to take a view on the current trajectory Warrigal is on, but said she would be listening to the workforce and residents about the future path of the organisation.
Plus, there's a few other matters to clear up first. In September, Ms Hutchins was awarded a Churchill Trust Fellowship to study best practice models of out of hours school care. This will take her to the UK, US, Canada, Iceland and Germany and Ms Hutchins said she hopes to bring back insights about the professionalisation of what was until recently a largely informal sector - something that could also be applied to aged care.
Finishing up at Big Fat Smile after nearly six years, Ms Hutchins leaves behind a legacy of an Illawarra-based not for profit recognised as providing some of the best care in Australia.
Having started with re-imagining the organisation's values through a strategic plan, Ms Hutchins now leaves the organisation having similarly updated the vision that will guide the charity over the next half a decade. With the document prepared, she said she feels confident of handing it over to the next CEO.
"It's time for the new CEO to come in, lay that strategic plan, make it theirs and continue to focus on the future for our children, families and communities."
