South Coast choreographer wins fellowship with Sydney Dance Company

The dancer who recently performed as a giant lobster at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre has been awarded a prestigious fellowship with the Sydney Dance Company.
South Coast performer and choreographer Lisa Maris McDonell is the latest recipient of the $30,000 Beyond the Studio: Early to Mid-Career Dance Fellowship.
Presented by the NSW Government through Create NSW, the fellowship is to support a choreographer, dancer, producer, composer or designer to pursue an intense period of engagement with the eminent performing arts company over 12 to 18 months.
"I am really thrilled for what this opportunity means for our little corner of NSW," Ms McDonell said.
"There are few opportunities for dance artists to gain the hands-on knowledge an organisation like Sydney Dance Company possesses when it comes to leading and delivering dance projects. This very meaningful support will assist me not only financially, but also practically."
Most recently McDonell has been working with the AUST Dance and Physical Theatre, as well as performing the work Lobster at the IPAC in June which used dance, video and music as a work of "protest and provocation".
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the funding helped ensure the future of the state's strong and vibrant arts and culture sector.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said she was proud to see local talent recongised.
"Lisa has achieved considerable recognition within Australia for her dynamic and provocative performance works. I look forward to seeing what she achieves while drawing on the world-class resources of Sydney Dance Company," Mrs Hancock said.
Sydney Dance Company's Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela said she is excited for Ms McDonell and the opportunities the Company will offer her.
"Nurturing emerging choreographers and creative artists is such an important part of Sydney Dance Company's activities and it is even more important that we can offer Lisa the opportunity to develop her leadership skills," Mr Bonachela said.
The Beyond the Studio: Early to Mid-Career Dance Fellowship is part of a suite of Creative Leadership opportunities offered by Create NSW. To find out more about visit: www.create.nsw.gov.au
