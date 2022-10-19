Call of dissent at Kiama council over 'unnecessary' Blue Haven motion

A motion of dissent was moved against a decision of Kiama mayor Neil Reilly during Tuesday night's council meeting.
The dissent motion came from Cr Karen Renkema-Lang after her proposed motion regarding Blue Haven was ruled out of order.
Cr Renkema-Lang's initial motion called for a report relating to the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira, which was decided on at last week's extraordinary meeting.
In the report, Cr Renkema-Lang wanted to see the legislative process for the sale of community land and the "timing and form of public notice required for the reclassification of public land".
At present Blue Haven Bonaira sits on land classified as community land, which cannot be sold. Before any sale could take place, the land would need to be reclassified as operational land.
Cr Reilly ruled the motion out of order, stating that the Local Government Act was already clear on the issue of community versus operational land.
"The obligation to produce a plan of management for Blue Haven Bonaira, I think is something that is already underway," Cr Reilly said.
"The timing and form of public notice required for reclassification of land is very clearly outlined in the legislation."
He added that a lot of Cr Renkema-Lang's points in the motion "are kind of unnecessary".
"Most of the information, if not all of the information, that you've asked for here will be provided in the fullness of time so I'm sorry to say I have to rule this out of order," Cr Reilly said.
In response, Cr Renkema-Lang initially moved a procedural motion, which was later altered to a motion of dissent in Cr Reilly's decision.
"I would like my colleagues to consider this motion," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"We have bits and pieces of information relating to this spread across emails and multiple reports in multiple places, in multiple minutes and agendas.
"Passing of this motion or at least allowing it to be debated will ensure that we have a concise report that details council's obligations under the motion passed last Thursday and it will also provide concise information to the community about what has to take place."
In response to the dissent motion, Cr Reilly said there had already been a lot of discussion on the issue of Blue Haven and "unfortunately" for Cr Renkema-Lang, the decision to sell was made last week.
"We have been debating this matter for 10 months," he said.
"We have had every report that we could possibly have. We are all familiar with council's obligations under the Local Government Act, we have hundreds of years of experience around this table with regard to that.
"The legislative process for the sale of community land is made clear and it was made clear in that report that we had and it is being enacted.
"The obligation to report a plan of management for Blue Haven is underway and is happening. The timing and form of public notice required for reclassification of land is common and public knowledge in all of our legislation in the Local Government Act.
The motion of dissent was lost 5-3, with Cr Renkema-Lang, Cr Jodi Keast and Cr Kathy Rice voting in favour.
