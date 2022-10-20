Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Greater Cities Commissioner Jacki Johnson is "listening" to Illawarra-Shoalhaven's views

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra-Shoalhaven Commissioner for the Greater Cities Commission Jacki Johnson. Picture by Adam McLean.

With just over six weeks in her new role as Illawarra-Shoalhaven Commssioner, "listening" tops Jacki Johnson's priority list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.