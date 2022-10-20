With just over six weeks in her new role as Illawarra-Shoalhaven Commssioner, "listening" tops Jacki Johnson's priority list.
Ms Johnson's role at Greater Cities Commission is one involved with extensive planning for Illawarra's future and currently, all she is focusing on is hearing from the community and the leaders.
Ms Johnson was grateful to be invited to deliver a keynote address about the same at the Illawarra Connection black tie dinner on October 18.
"I've been feeling very welcomed into the role by the councils, the mayors themselves and the business community and the not for profit sector, and you think about tonight," she said.
The commissioner spoke of the 2042 vision for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area and how the plan was being perceived by the locals.
"With anything that's new there are concerns and people are asking questions which I think are quite reasonable so it will be our responsibility to show the value of building up to that vision," she said.
The Greater Cities Partnership Prospectus listed some priority projects for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region earlier this month which included the Picton Road upgrade, establishment of an Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct and a public transport system capable of delivering a 30-minute city commute.
Ms Johnson believes her experience in the occupational therapy and insurance industry plays a vital part in shaping her for her Greater Cities Commission role.
"Some people think they are very disconnected careers but they're really not, it all joins up and makes sense," she said.
The commissioner said she would know she's successful when the commission has delivered on their plans.
"It's important that we have a really clear plan and that we stick to it regardless of the political cycles and adjust when we need to adjust if there's new information coming in along the way," she said.
Ms Johnson is passionate about making the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region an ideal futuristic city for the rest of the nation to look up to.
"I would love it if people could get great education, great careers and all resources they want without having to leave our region," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.