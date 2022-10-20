A not-so-wise armed bandit was strong enough to break into an Albion Park service station by kicking a hole through its gyprock wall, before making off with over $7000 worth in cigarettes.
But he wasn't smart enough to keep the beanie he was wearing at the time, secured to his head.
After Kevin Henry and his unknown co-accused crawled through the wall they kicked in at Caltex Service Station in Albion Park in April this year, Henry used a yellow screwdriver to force open a safe behind the counter.
The pair then piled 167 packets of cigarettes into a tub, before crawling back out through the hole they made, according to agreed facts tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
But Henry left behind an important piece of evidence. After an alarm was triggered and police were alerted of an incident, they found Henry's beanie stuck to the plaster wall at the point of entry.
His DNA profile was found on the inside of the beanie, with the pair also caught on CCTV crawling on the floor of the shop and entering it by squeezing between two fridges.
CCTV footage also showed a small white sedan driving past shortly after the heist, which was registered in Henry's girlfriend's name.
In the early hours of the morning on April 13, Henry and another unknown co-accused also robbed Enhance Service Station in Gerringong.
Henry was masked and wielding a crowbar when he ran into the shop while a worker was counting the till.
The worker tried to move away from the till and crouched down on the ground and said "take the cash from the drawers, it's open".
Henry and the co-accused pointed at a safe, but the worker did not understand what they meant.
The robbers took the cash drawer with $1280 in it, as well as four cartons of cigarettes totalling $1137, and fled from the servo.
Police were called by the worker, and nearby highway patrol found the cash till abandoned on the road in the northbound lane of Kiama Bends shortly after.
Officers also found clothes dumped on the road at Belinda Street, Gerringong, which matched what Henry and his accomplice were wearing on CCTV footage.
His DNA was detected on the clothes.
On April 29 last year after the second break in, police raided Henry's Albion Park home while he wasn't there on a search warrant.
They found clothes he was wearing at the time of the robberies, as well as the yellow screwdriver. Further evidence was linked to Henry's co-accused who police found with the stolen cigarettes.
He was arrested on May 13 when police returned to his address.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Laura Fennell entered guilty pleas to armed robbery and aggravated break, enter and steal on Henry's behalf.
Henry, who appeared by video link in his prison greens, will be sentenced on November 18 in Wollongong District Court.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
