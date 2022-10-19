Concerns are held for the welfare of a man reported missing from Wollongong
Grant Mills, 44, was last heard from about 8pm on Wednesday.
Police were notified when Grant was unable to be contacted.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police urge anyone who has information on Grant's whereabouts to come forward.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
