Circus Monoxide to take its final bow after 25 years

Circus Monoxide has announced it will close its doors after 25 years of operation due declining enrolments, rising costs and staffing issues.
The Fairy Meadow circus school will take its final bow on Friday, December 4, with an end-of-year performance across three days.
The business said any prepaid class fees will be refunded for the remaining period of the term.
In an email sent to students and families on Wednesday night, the circus committee said the difficult decision was a year in the making.
"This is not an easy thing to announce and, with nearly a year of deliberation over all aspects of the business by the committee, it has come down to a decision based on both financial viability and operational prudence," the email read.
"At its peak, it was running at over 350 students and external activities, but it has now declined to a level where the mounting costs of operations and challenges in staffing and resourcing the operation has become a primary part of the deciding factors in making the decision to close."
The committee said the long-running circus took a hit during COVID, while ongoing pressures such as rent, an increase of more than 300 per cent to insurance and operating expenses made the business unviable.
Due to cash flow issues, Circus Monoxide will use the sale of the Fairy Meadow site as well as all goods and assets to "ensure all areas of financial responsibility are covered".
"We can assure all concerned that staff, all and any entitlements and known commitments are covered," the email read.
"We look forward to a big send off at the end-of-term show and will do all we can to make this as painless as possible."
