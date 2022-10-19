Illawarra Mercury
Circus Monoxide to take its final bow after 25 years

Updated October 19 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 8:21pm
"We look forward to a big send off at the end-of-term show and will do all we can to make this as painless as possible."

Circus Monoxide has announced it will close its doors after 25 years of operation due declining enrolments, rising costs and staffing issues.

