Christian Science in Wollongong has been quietly loving and prayerfully supporting the Illawarra for 90 years. Picture supplied

For 90 years the Christian Science branch church has been quietly loving and prayerfully supporting its neighbours in the Illawarra community.

On earth peace

Originally located in the large building on the corner of Church and Market Sts, its members now meet in the more modern space above Wollongong Post Office.



South Coast businesswoman, Beth Packer, who's been a long-time member, says she loves being a part of this branch.



"Everyone is so loving and supportive of one another and of their community, which is what a true Christian church should be. It's so respectful of other faiths and religions because together we're simply trying to create the best world we can and be the best people we can be. Again, isn't this what religion should be doing - striving to bring 'on earth peace, good will to men'?"

All-inclusive original Christianity

Too often religious practice today can seem very far removed from the original message and example that Christ Jesus presented. His message was one of all-inclusive unity, nobody was kept outside his loving embrace. His God was a God of love, in fact that's how God is defined in the Gospel of John where it says, "God is Love".



Jesus showed us a God that loves all unconditionally and unwaveringly. He also showed us not a theoretical, far-off, man-like God, but a practical ever-loving God, one that would, and could, meet the immediate needs of mankind.

Practical Christianity

Founded by a woman, Mary Baker Eddy, in the late 1800s, the Christian Science Movement rapidly spread worldwide. The recognition of the immense importance to mankind of the original Christian message spurred her search for the truth behind Jesus' teachings and example. There was no desire to 're-invent' that message, or to come up with a new theory on Christianity, but it was to find the true essence and heart of Christianity.



She strove to see behind the ritualism and symbolism that were now enshrouding so much of Christian practice, so that all mankind could again understand the Bible's immensely precious message and could once again bring its practical healing benefits to their lives, as it had done for so many people in Biblical times.



To her, this was the greatest gift she could give to her fellowman - an understanding of man's inseparable relationship to God, and the powerful harmony that understanding would restore to their lives.

Thoughtful services

Mary Baker Eddy's book, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, along with the Bible are the dual pastors used in Christian Science services. There are no priests or ministers. There is no hierarchy or male dominance, both woman and men conduct the services, which are comprised of readings from the two books.



"The great benefit of reading from the original text," Beth feels, "is that there is no interpretation or overlayed opinions on the Bible's message. It comes directly from God to each one of us in just the way each one needs. The inspiration you receive is heavenly and blessing and so beyond anything human."

Meeting in-person every Sunday at 10am upstairs at 110 Crown St Wollongong Mall, and online (email christiansciencewgong@gmail.com for Zoom link) everyone is welcome. On the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month at noon, a Testimony Meeting is held where the members share the healings they've experienced.

