The biggest book fair ever Advertising Feature

Among the books for sale at Lifeline's Big Book Fair is a Harry Potter Hardback Deluxe Edition Complete Boxset 1-7. Picture supplied

Lifeline's Big Book Fair is back, with over 90,000 pre-loved books on sale over three days.



It will be held on Friday, October 21 from 9am to 5pm, Saturday, October 22 from 9am to 5pm and Sunday, October 23 from 9am to 4pm at the Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley.

This is going to be the biggest ever book fair with 10,000 more books than usual.

Harry Potter fans will be excited to see a Hardback Deluxe Edition Complete Boxset 1-7 in the Something Special section. It is for sale for $1450.

Also in the Something Special section is a First Edition copy of A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess selling for $750.

Of course if you just want to restock your book shelves with a few new titles Lifeline's Big Book Fair has plenty of bargains in over 50 categories including children's books, fiction, paperback, premium and hardcover, hobbies, religion, art, science, literature, history, biographies as well as old, rare or just interesting books.



There will be something there for everyone and a floor plan is available online or at the door.



Each event is a chance to spread our love of reading far and wide, save books from landfill and raise vital funds for Lifeline.



What's more, your second-hand book purchases help to deliver essential crisis support and suicide prevention services within the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and South Coast.

The book fair is the major fundraising event for Lifeline's 24-hour 13 11 14 crisis support service and every dollar raised helps them to recruit, train, and support more crisis supporters to respond to more calls so that no person has to face their darkest moments alone.



The book fair wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers who have been busy sorting, cleaning, categorising, pricing and packing the huge range of books and making them available for customers to purchase.



Lifeline's Big Book Fair will be held on Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley. Picture supplied

Lifeline's Big Book Fair is excited to announce that this year they will be hosting a VIP Opening Night exclusive to their Book Lovers Subscribers.



Anyone can sign up to receive an exclusive invitation to attend the Opening Night. Admission is a $10 donation, ensuring Book Lovers get the first chance to peruse and purchase what's on offer, plus beat the crowds! To sign up, visit lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/book-lovers-club/



Come along to Lifeline's Big Book Fair, help them raise much needed funds and grab a new book ... or maybe a bag full!



Entry to the event is via a gold coin donation and both cash and eftpos are accepted for purchases.



To find out more about Lifeline's Big Book Fair, their vital services or to volunteer your time visit the website at lifelinesouthcoast.org.au