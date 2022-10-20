A total of 32 new dwellings could be built on a "redundant" section of the car park at Woonona Bulli RSL.
Plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the $17 million development, which includes 20 townhouses - both two and three storeys - and a three-storey block featuring 12 apartments - for the Nicholson Road site.
There will be nine three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units.
Part of the 6200 square metre development site is the RSL car park, combined with a vacant block next door.
The development plans to include 64 residential parking spaces as well as seven for visitors in a basement car park.
"The proposed buildings are of contemporary urban design, employing high quality materials, attractive landscape features, and appropriate setbacks which complements the streetscape," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
Woonona High School sits at the end of Nicholson Road, which can get busy during school drop-offs and pick-ups.
That also means the road - normally which normally has a 50km/h speed limit - has a 40km/h limit during school zone hours.
A traffic study submitted as part of the application states the development would add an extra 20 vehicle movements per hour during the morning and evening peaks.
"Considering the medium density residential complexes located nearby and the Woonona Bulli RSL Club adjacent, the additional traffic generated by the proposed development is considered to be minor and could not be expected to cause any discernible traffic implications, nor result in any safety or operational issues on the surrounding road network," the traffic study stated.
The developers have requested a variation to the 11-metre height limit for the site.
While the three storey apartment block is below that height limit, a lift shaft overrun is 11.5 metres above ground level, and will require an exemption.
The development application is yet to go out on public exhibition.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
