Two people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Dapto on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the home on the Princes Highway, near Emerson Road, shortly after 7am.
Paramedics treated three people at the scene and took two to Wollongong Hospital: a man in his 30s suffering smoke inhalation, and a woman in her 30s for observation.
When Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a large amount of smoke and flames issuing from the rear of the home, with the residents outside trying to extinguish the blaze.
The rear of the home has been destroyed and the remainder has been damaged by smoke and heat.
Fire investigators remain on scene and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
However, they are focusing on a fire pit outside.
It is understood police were also in attendance.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.