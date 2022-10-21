Premiership-winning coach Rod Williams hopes he can make a happy return to WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Williams oversaw Coniston's District League grand final victory at the venue four years ago, but it will be a different challenge when he guides Unanderra into battle against Helensburgh.
The Hearts will start as underdogs against the District League's minor premiers, but Williams is aiming to evoke happy memories of lifting that trophy after 'Cono' beat Warilla 3-0.
While the Thistle are favourites, a tight contest is expected to decide this year's champion, after Unanderra took their opponents to extra time in the major semi a fortnight ago, with Charlie Jones scoring the match winner.
"Everything is very positive for us, we'll give it our best shot," Williams said.
"Last time we gave them a bit of a fright, and we could have maybe come up trumps if we had taken early chances. But they're a good side as everyone knows, they haven't lost a game, and they'll obviously be favourites, especially on a pitch as big and wide as WIN Stadium.
"But we're happy to be there again. We made the grand final in 2020, but unfortunately we went down to Oak Flats. But for some of these guys, it's their first opportunity at WIN Stadium. I was fortunate enough to get there with Cono in 2018, it's a lovely stadium and a bit of a showpiece for the Illawarra.
"For some it might be your only shot to play in a grand final, they're not easy to get into."
For Helensburgh, Sunday's match offers an opportunity to cap a dominant two-season period, and further strengthen their claims of being promoted to the Premier League.
Fuelled by the addition of former IPL players Vaughan Patterson, Brad Watts and Liam Unicomb, the Thistle sat on top of the ladder when last year's competition was cut short due to COVID, while they remain undefeated in 2022 and are on the cusp of completing the premiership double.
"Despite what we've already achieved, we're never going to use that as some sort of excuse not to go out and give a 100 per cent,'' Helensburgh head coach Andrew Paine said. ''The boys really want to win it, it's been a long time coming for the club. I think 2004 was the last time that we won a grand final, and I was playing then, so it shows you how long it's been.
"We played Unanderra two weeks ago and there was very little between the teams, it just came down to a couple of moments. I learned a long time ago not to write a script in GFs. I've won and lost enough and they don't tend to listen to whatever script you've got anyway.
"For about two years we've been banging heads against each other [Burgh and Hearts], and they've got a side packed with Premier League players as well.
''We don't really look too much into what they're going to do, we've got a style of football that our club believes in, and we're just going to double down and do what we do as good as we can. And wherever the chips fall at the end, that will be it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
