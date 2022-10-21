They're two clubs rich with history, but Wollongong United and Olympic have taken very different paths to Sunday's Illawarra Premier League grand final.
For United, the game is almost a "free hit" - though you wouldn't hear any of their players admit that. Billy Tsovolos's side collected the minor premiership en route to WIN Stadium, and also won the most recent IPL grand final in 2020.
However, there is far greater burden of expectation placed on their rivals' shoulders, who are looking to end a 37-year premiership drought. The club has since won two championships but their last grand final victory came in 1985 (under previous name Aris FC).
Olympic claimed the minor premiership in 2019 and came close to the IPL premiership double, before falling 2-1 in the decider to Corrimal, who ended their own 46-year title drought.
Head coach Matt Bailey knows there is pressure heading into Sunday's decider. Since being unveiled as the Olympic's new mentor in January, the former Bulli coach - who guided them to the 2018 grand final win - has spent time learning about Olympic's rich history.
"There's a lot of pride in the club, which is very similar to Bulli, where I've coached previously. There's a lot of people with a lot of passion that have supported the club for a long period of time and success means a lot to them," Bailey told the Mercury.
"We've certainly bought into the history and cultural piece around the club over the past few weeks to further promote the importance of good execution on the weekend for the boys. For me, I took on the role with the view to being successful, as I have been in the past. And I'm not surprised that we are where are are, because we've certainly put in a lot of work.
"But it would mean an awful lot for me to be able to come in and achieve something of this scale [grand final win] in the time that we would have done it."
An epic contest is expected between the Premier League's two standout sides in 2022 on Sunday.
While Olympic boast a stacked squad - including former NSW NPL players in captain Chris Price, Jake Trew and Harry Callahan - United have flexed their muscles throughout their campaign. With the likes of Mitsou Yamada and captain Danny Lazarevski in top form, Bailey won't underestimate them.
"The game will certainly be tough. I think it's good that the two best-performing teams throughout the season are in the grand final and WIN Stadium will be conducive to really good, open and fast football," he said.
"I don't think we've underestimated any side during the course of the season, our preparation is very important to me as head coach. And we've really fine-tuned that over the past two weeks, particularly this week, so we're absolutely aware of the danger that United present. But we're certainly very confident in our own abilities and performances and know that we can perform on the day."
Conversely, Sunday presents an opportunity for United head coach Billy Tsovolos to cap off a near-perfect first campaign at the helm. United secured the league championship for the first time in their club history and also reached the Australian Cup's national round of 32 in July.
Tsovolos - part of United's grand final-winning side in 2020 - took the reins from Oli Vrtkovski last October and he's eager to finish off 2022 on a high note.
"We've already had such a successful season, so this would just be the cherry on the cake for us," he said.
"If we win, it's going to be an incredible feeling. And if we lose, we can still be really proud of what we've done this year, but a win would just be that little extra for us. It won't decide our season, it's just going to be something to add on top of what we've already achieved."
Similar to his counterpart, Tsovolos also expects a cracking battle on Sunday.
"Olympic's a really good side, they've proven that the past couple of years now, but we know that our past couple of games against them have been really tight,'' he said.
''And I think we've hurt ourselves in a couple of key moments in those games, so I think it's up to us. If we go and play to a standard we're capable of, and cut out those mistakes, I think we're a good chance.
"I think we've just lacked that quality to break them down in the past couple of games. We had a lot of possession - especially in the last game - but didn't have the quality to cause them many issues up top, so we've got to add a bit to our front third."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.