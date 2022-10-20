Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Unviable': Creative community devastated as financial woes shut Circus Monoxide

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Circus Monoxide performers have added colour and circus skills to various Wollongong events over the past 25 years, including Viva La Gong and the recent Wollongong Live Laneways event (pictured) in Globe Lane.

After years of fighting for survival amid funding challenges, Wollongong's long-running Circus Monoxide has announced it will close its doors for good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.