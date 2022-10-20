'Unviable': Creative community devastated as financial woes shut Circus Monoxide

After years of fighting for survival amid funding challenges, Wollongong's long-running Circus Monoxide has announced it will close its doors for good.
Students and supporters say this will be the loss of a cultural institution which has helped generations of performers get their start in the circus industry.
The committee behind the 25-year-old circus school sent an email to students and families on Wednesday night saying the difficult decision to shut down from December 4 was a year in the making.
"This is not an easy thing to announce and, with nearly a year of deliberation over all aspects of the business by the committee, it has come down to a decision based on both financial viability and operational prudence," the email read.
"At its peak, it was running at over 350 students and external activities, but it has now declined to a level where the mounting costs of operations and challenges in staffing and resourcing the operation has become a primary part of the deciding factors in making the decision to close."
The committee said the long-running circus took a hit during COVID, while ongoing pressures such as rent, an increase of more than 300 per cent to insurance and other operating expenses made the business unviable.
The circus school has faced a number of financial challenges, including in 2015 when a critical cash flow problem threatened to close the company. Then, it turned to crowdfunding, asking the community for $15,000 in donations to meet its bills.
The Fairy Meadow-based studio also faced financial challenges in 2019 when its federal grant funding was cut.
But earlier this year the circus received a $120,000 grant from the Create NSW, which it said would "support operations and growth from October 2022 - September 2023".
"It enables the ongoing employment of our artistic and administrative team, investment into marketing and our growth into NSW's peak adult professional circus company," the circus website said.
However, this appears to have made little difference.
In its email to families, Circus Monoxide said it would use the "sale of the Fairy meadow site and all goods and assets" to meet its financial obligations.
"We can assure all concerned that staff, all and any entitlements and known commitments are covered," the email read.
"We look forward to a big send off at the end-of-term show and will do all we can to make this as painless as possible."
After the news was circulated on Thursday, circus trainer Louise Clark posted a plea for help to the South Coast Circus Community Facebook page, calling for anyone with the "time/energy to fix the company" to come forward.
"I'm ... devastated to say the least, after coming back to Wollongong to help save the company 8 years ago, to get the company back on its feet and then the company to fall apart after struggling through the pandemic and other struggles, it's just sad for the Australian circus world and sad for all the kids, teens and adults who come and train and rely on the space," she said.
Former general manager Jonathan Christley, who left the organisation early last year, said the circus had contributed to the careers of "countless" performers and sent stand-out students to the National Circus School each year.
"It has started the careers of many young people who now have a career in the circus," he said.
"It has empowered young people to express themselves through art, and it has been a community that has fostered inclusion."
"It provided really strong pathway for people to become professional circus performers, and without Circus Monoxide, Wollongong is losing that pathway."
Former student Tigerlily Cassidy was among many former students mourning the circus's closure, saying she "loved every second" of her eight years taking classes.
"I was doing six classes a week and we were like a big family," she said.
"The environment was just amazing, every time I had a class it would be the best part of my day. The people and teachers were amazing! I always felt like myself and just like it was my second home"
"Young kids will miss growing up in that environment, feeling safe to be completely yourself without any judgment or bullying, and the fun of performing in their big shows. Viva La Gong will definitely not be the same without circus Monoxide performing!"
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
