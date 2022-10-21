He spun Australia to a Twenty20 World Cup victory in Dubai last November, now Adam Zampa shapes as a crucial figure again when they aim to defend their crown on home soil.
That's the opinion of NSW head coach Phil Jaques as the Aussies prepare to kick off their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.
Warilla junior Zampa was vital in Australia's Cup success in 2021, finishing with 13 wickets for the tournament - the second highest haul for any player - at an average of 12.07 and an impressive economy rate of 5.81.
Jaques - who played 11 Tests and six one-day internationals for Australia - knows Zampa well, having worked closely with the wrist spinner at a domestic level in recent years. And he believes the 30-year-old is ready to dominate at the biggest international Twenty20 competition again.
"Adam's developed into a very key player in white ball cricket for Australia,'' Jaques told the Mercury.
''He gets key wickets at key times, and he's a good operator with his variations and changes of pace. He's a proven performer over the past few years and he will be a key player again at the World Cup.
"Australia can be a tricky place to bowl spin, but it can also be a tricky place to bowl seam, as the ball comes on to the bat quite nicely. Being able to change your pace in Australia and take pace off the ball is crucial. I think sides that have the best spinners will be the teams there at the business end of the tournament.
"Adam certainly knows his game, you can see that in the way he goes about his work. He's really confident at that level and keeps delivering week in, week out for Australia."
Australia are among the favourites to win the World Cup trophy, alongside fellow international powerhouses India, Pakistan and England.
India suffered a cruel blow in the lead-up, losing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Jasprit Bumrah to injury, but boast plenty of batting firepower through the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and young gun Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan have been in great form leading into the Cup, winning a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, and feature the likes of star batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, and a quality bowling attack led by Naseem Shah.
Meanwhile, England have been one of the most consistent T20 outfits in the past 12 months and have plenty of stars, including captain Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali.
However, Jaques believes the host nation shouldn't be underestimated. With David Warner in great touch and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and late call-up Cameron Green providing X-factor, he says Australia are well poised to give the Cup a shake too.
"I think it's about making sure we have no weak links across the board," he said.
"The beauty about Australia is that everyone knows their role really well and generally performs their role. We have lots of X-factor across the squad with boundary-hitting ability all the way down the order, and our bowling is ever reliable.
"As the tournament unfolds, I think it's going to be critical that each and every player in that squad does their role. And with the X-factor that we've got, if we can get a few of those guys firing on any given day, we're going to be hard to beat."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
