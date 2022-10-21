Illawarra Mercury
Australia's Adam Zampa ready to spin a web at Twenty20 World Cup

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
October 21 2022 - 1:00am
Adam Zampa. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images

He spun Australia to a Twenty20 World Cup victory in Dubai last November, now Adam Zampa shapes as a crucial figure again when they aim to defend their crown on home soil.

