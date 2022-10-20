After 25 years, the curtain comes down on Circus Monoxide

For more than two decades Circus Monoxide has been a mainstay of the Illawarra artistic community.
Thousands of children have learned handstands, trapeze, unicycle-riding, juggling or aerial work at the popular venue.
For those kids not all that keen on playing sport, it provided a way to be active - and learn some unusual skills at the same time.
So it comes as sad news that Circus Monoxide has been forced to close down, in part due to mounting costs.
"This is not an easy thing to announce and, with nearly a year of deliberation over all aspects of the business by the committee, it has come down to a decision based on both financial viability and operational prudence," said an email sent to the Circus Monoxide students and their families.
The last show will be the end of year performance over three days from December 4.
The business has faced the threat of closure before, but managed to raise enough money to keep all the balls in the air. But this time around the juggling act simply became too difficult to continue.
It's a great loss for the creative arts in the Illawarra.
Circus Monoxide was heavily affected by the COVID lockdowns and, like most working in the creative arts industries, struggled to get the financial support that seemed to flow so readily to other sectors.
If there is an upside out of this, maybe it's that the children disappointed at the sudden loss of their circus school will grow up to be adults who have respect for the creative arts.
