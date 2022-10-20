Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong lit up purple for mastocytosis and mast cell diseases

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Art Gallery has been lit up to raise awareness of mastocytosis and mast cell diseases; Dapto woman Kristin Sinclair is one of the founders of the Australian organisation. Pictures by Pro Sound and Lighting, and Robert Peet.

Wollongong Art Gallery was bathed in purple and pink light on Thursday, but it wasn't for an art installation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.