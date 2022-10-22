When it became clear that terrorists had hijacked planes to crash into buildings on September 11, 2001, it sparked the closure of the airspace over the USA.
As a result, 38 planes carrying more than 7000 passengers were forced to land at Gander International Airport in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.
Stranded, at first inside planes on the tarmac and later in the small town of Gander, for days on end, the story of what happened next became a critically acclaimed hit musical, Come From Away, which will begin its long-anticipated Sydney run at Theatre Royal Sydney, from November 5.
Described as as "moving, uplifting, hilarious and touching" musical, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of 7000 passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada, and the small Newfoundland community that took them in.
The mayor of the town at the time, Claude Elliott, who is characterised in the musical, mobilised the township and the surrounding towns to take care of the passengers, crew and animals while they were stranded.
The real Claude Elliott will be in Sydney for the opening of the award-winning musical, which enjoyed a record-breaking run on Broadway.
The musical was due to start its Sydney season at the Capitol Theatre in June last year but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Details: Come From Away, Theatre Royal Sydney, from November 5, 2022.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.