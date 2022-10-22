Next year will mark 50 years since after the name Frank N. Furter was first seared on our collective conscience as the main character in The Rocky Horror Show.
And to celebrate the milestone, a new stage production of the iconic musical is set to grace the stage of Theatre Royal Sydney early next year.
The Rocky Horror Show was created and written by Richard O'Brien and was first performed on stage in London's Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs in 1973. Within two years, it had spawned a movie version, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
O'Brien came up with the idea for the musical in the early 1970s when he was asked to entertain the Christmas staff party at EMI Film Studios. He turned up with a song, Science Fiction - Double Feature, and from that song The Rocky Horror Show was born.
It has since earned a place in the record books as the only contemporary rock musical to continuously run somewhere in the world for 50 years.
Globally, more than 30 million people in 30 countries have seen the musical on stage.
For the uninitiated, The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids whose car breaks down near a castle. There they meet Dr Frank N. Furter, an extra-terrestrial 'mad scientist' from Transylvania.
The hit musical deals with the issues of freedom, sexual awakening and empowerment, and resulted in one of the world's most famous musical numbers, Time Warp.
With Australian audiences long embracing the show, O'Brien says there was nowhere better in the world to launch the musical's 50th anniversary tour.
The latest incarnation of the show in Sydney will star Jason Donovan as Frank N. Furter and Myf Warhurst at The Narrator.
Details: The Rocky Horror Show, Theatre Royal Sydney, from February 2023. Tickets on sale now. Book here
