Wollongong's annual march and vigil to remember the women and children lost to domestic violence will return to the Flagstaff Hill lighthouse next week.
Reclaim the Night will be held next week and will kick off with a gathering at Andrew Lysaght Park where speakers will protest against gender-based violence and sexual harassment, before marching to the lighthouse which will illuminate purple.
Running since 2015, organiser Janine Westman was proud of the fact the important event was able to still run during the pandemic with COVID-safe protocols in place.
"It was really important to keep the message going through COVID," she said.
Ms Westman said this year, speakers, singers and the powerful candlelit vigil will be held at the lighthouse.
"What's different this year is we're actually marching to the lighthouse," she said.
"For the last seven years, we've been down in the central amphitheatre and marched from the arts precinct up to the middle of town.
"We've always had the lighthouse lit up, but we've never really showcased it like this. I thought we would do the events around it this time, and every year moving forward."
On average, one woman per week is killed by a current or former partner, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
For this reason, Ms Westman said it's vital to continue the conversation about domestic violence.
"We're reclaiming the street and saying no to violence," she said.
"We also do know the home is a really volatile place for many women. And so we're also honouring those who have been killed ... we do it to give them a voice."
Reclaim the Night is an international event, marked by rallies demanding that women be able to move through public spaces at night safely.
It will begin at 6.45pm at Lysaght Park near WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Thursday, October 27.
