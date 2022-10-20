It will be a food-lovers paradise this weekend in the Illawarra when not one, but two foodies markets come to town.
Foragers Market will bring their Eat Street Market to Bulli Showground this Saturday from 5pm-10pm.
There are plans to hold the popular foodies market at Bulli Showground every Saturday night until at least November 26.
The showground offers plenty of room to enjoy the street food, live music, kids activities and pop-up bar.
Best Kumpir food van, which specialises in mouthwatering baked jacket potatoes will be there.
You can choose from a range of toppings, including deluxe, Mexicana and their new barbecued pulled chicken.
There will also be food vans serving Thai food, pizza, Turkish Gozleme and paella.
Sunday, October 23, will see a Food Truck Fair come to Dapto's Groundz Precinct (Dapto Showground).
Aussie Food Trucks are hosting the family event from 3pm-8pm featuring gourmet and dessert food trucks.
Brisket Boys, Tijuana Tacos, NEON Burgers, Yee-Haw Chicken, Candy Cloud (glow-in-the-dark fairy floss) and food trucks serving churros on sticks and loaded doughnuts will be onsite.
There will also be plenty for children to do, with rides, jumping castles and carnival games.
Unlimited-ride kids wristbands will be on sale for $25.
Entry to the venue is free and there will also be free onsite parking.
Pets are not allowed.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
