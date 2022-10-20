Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Things to Do

Foodie's paradise in Illawarra this weekend with markets north to south of Wollongong

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:25am, first published October 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foodies paradise: Aussie Food Trucks are hosting a Food Truck Fair at Dapto this Sunday. Pictures: Facebook/Aussie Food Trucks

It will be a food-lovers paradise this weekend in the Illawarra when not one, but two foodies markets come to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.