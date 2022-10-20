Highballer returns home to Kembla Grange in search of a confidence-boosting win, as the Gwenda Markwell team launch another Midway raid with Either Oar at Randwick on Saturday.
After stringing together consecutive wins to finish last preparation, as well as four other placings, Highballer has failed to fire in three runs back this time.
Markwell's assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan hopes being back on home turf and coming back to a mile in trip will help turn his career around in Saturday's Conditional Open Handicap.
"I know he hasn't fired that much this prep, but coming back home will help," Mohanan said. "It will be just good to get some confidence back in him. He'll have to carry a bit of weight, but we know he likes the heavy tracks and coming back to 1600 metres will be a chance to see his best again."
Highballer has dropped out in the straight in his past three runs, but from barrier two will provide Jean Van Overmeire every chance to dictate terms on Saturday.
Either Oar is out to launch the Markwell team's day in style at Randwick, when the five-year-old mare jumps in a Midway Handicap.
Rated a $12 chance with Bet365, Either Oar was third last time out, sticking on well behind Kote.
"She doesn't like the really heavy track but she still gets through it," Mohanan said.
"It's a bad draw, but she'll be up there on speed and hopefully find a nice spot, she'll be a good chance."
Fellow Kembla Grange trainer Anthony Mountney has Gave Me You in the Midway at $15, third-up after finishing a handy fifth at Rosehill in a midweek race last month.
Mohanan said unplaced El Bravo should be right in contention when stretching out to 2000m for the first time Saturday's Class 1 and Maiden Handicap at Kembla Grange.
"She's been running really well, she only got beat two lengths last time and kept fighting on and we think she'll like getting out further in trip," he said.
With the rail out five metres the entire course, Kembla Grange was rated a Good 4 on Thursday, but there is as much as 30 millimetres of rain predicted on Friday and Saturday.
Trainer Kerry Parker has been nominated in the Illawarra Sports Awards Mercury People's Choice awards, after Think It Over's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth triumph this year.
The awards night returns for the first time in a decade, as a celebration of Illawarra sporting talent. There will be eight awards, including Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the publicly-nominated Team, Coach and Local Hero categories.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
