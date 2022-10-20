Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gwenda Markwell's Highballer has chance to bounce back at Kembla Grange

By Tim Barrow
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:14am, first published 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwenda Markwell will be hoping the Superhorse colours will shine when Highballer returns to Kembla Grange on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

Highballer returns home to Kembla Grange in search of a confidence-boosting win, as the Gwenda Markwell team launch another Midway raid with Either Oar at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.