For five years, George Wilson gave comfort and cheer to people experiencing serious and terminal illness in his regular visits to Port Kembla Hospital's palliative care ward.
Tragically, the Australian bulldog's owner Jai Wilson is now contending with her own heartbreak at the passing of her much-loved canine companion.
George died suddenly of cancer last week, at the age of just six years old.
George began his career as a palliative care therapy dog after a chance encounter with a patient who was on gate leave down by Lake Illawarra.
"George joined her picnic and I couldn't pull him away," Miss Wilson said.
On the palliative care ward George would look into patients' eyes and offer them joy during often difficult and distressing times.
Miss Wilson said her "big chubby boy" would jump up onto a chair or bed with the patients, but was smart enough not to put his 42-kilogram heft onto them.
"He was just one special boy," she said.
George wasn't known only for his therapy work - he was also the face of Ms Wilson's charity, Deaf Dogs Rescue Australia (he himself was deaf), and Dreams2Live4, which supported people with metastatic cancer.
Such was his impact that he even had a song written about him.
George was named for Miss Wilson's late father, who died of gastric cancer and with whom he shared a birthday.
In a bittersweet coincidence, the two Georges shared not only a birthday, but they also died on the same date.
Miss Wilson said she hoped George would leave a legacy that demonstrated the remarkable things deaf dogs were capable of.
"Look at what these dogs can do," she said.
"They can really make a difference in someone's life... I really do hope they remember him for the love he gave."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.