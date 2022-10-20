Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Palliative care therapy dog George Wilson dies

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:54am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For five years, George Wilson gave comfort and cheer to people experiencing serious and terminal illness in his regular visits to Port Kembla Hospital's palliative care ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.