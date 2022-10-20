Crack down on payday loans could stop debt spirals, experts say

Payday lenders may soon be forced to adhere to more stringent rules and income repayment caps for customers under the government's plan to overhaul the small loan sector.
The reforms include capping a borrower's repayments at 10 per cent of their income, and anti avoidance measures so credit providers can't tweak their business model to get around the laws, Financial Services Minister and member for Whitlam Stephen Jones said.
"What we're trying to avoid here is people who are already in vulnerable situations finding themselves getting caught in a spiral of debt," Mr Jones said.
The reforms are based on the recommendations of a 2016 review the former government did not implement.
In the Illawarra, payday lenders and an instant loan machine located in Berkeley came under fire from local politicians in 2018, who labelled the machine and those like it "a debt trap".
The machines, which resemble an ATM, require little more than the applicant's identification and bank details to get a loan as high as $2000.
While the instant loan machine in Berkeley was removed, the instant loan business and many others like it still operate online, with comparison rates of up to 200%, meaning borrowers could end up paying back double their original loan.
UNSW Business School lecturer Dr Jeremiah Thomas Brown said adding repayment caps will help reduce the number of borrowers who fall into a debt spiral by taking out more pay day loans to cover the cost of repayments.
According to a 2019 report by advocacy group Stop the Debt Trap Alliance, 15 per cent of payday loan borrowers fall into a debt spiral.
"If you think about who is using payday loans, it's people who have low incomes... and every dollar they don't have access to is a big deal," Dr Brown said.
Dr Brown said while strong regulation for payday lenders is important, the demand for the service will continue as long as people continue to face financial stress.
The senate inquiry evaluating the reforms was held this week, and Stephen Jones said he expects a report from the senate committee "very soon".
"Hopefully the bill can be moved through the senate and passed as a matter of priority," he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.