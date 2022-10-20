Illawarra Mercury
Stephen Jones plans to crackdown on payday loans, reduce debt spirals

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:50am, first published October 20 2022 - 4:00am
Crack down on payday loans could stop debt spirals, experts say

Payday lenders may soon be forced to adhere to more stringent rules and income repayment caps for customers under the government's plan to overhaul the small loan sector.

