Police arrest man after 1km foot chase in Wollongong

A foot chase in Wollongong has ended with a man being arrested and charged with the theft of cigarettes from a supermarket in the Riverina earlier this month.
About 4.30am on Sunday, October 2 three men allegedly forced their way into a supermarket in Gundagai and made off with cigarettes.
Police allege this happened after a woman was assaulted and car-jacked.
Investigations led police to a home in Heaslip Street, Coniston about 3pm on Wednesday, where officers arrested a 30-year-old woman.
A 23-year-old man was arrested more than a kilometre away in Ocean Street, Mount Saint Thomas, after a foot pursuit.
He was charged with aggravated taking a motor vehicle with a person in it, in company; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence; and driving while never licensed.
The woman was charged with assaulting a police officer, while a warrant was also executed for alleged drug offences.
Both were refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where they did not make applications for release.
Police continue to search for the other two men allegedly involved in the break-in.
