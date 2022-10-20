Illawarra Mercury
Man charged in Wollongong with Gundagai break and enter, cigarette theft

Updated October 20 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:30am
Police arrest man after 1km foot chase in Wollongong

A foot chase in Wollongong has ended with a man being arrested and charged with the theft of cigarettes from a supermarket in the Riverina earlier this month.

