A small tweak made to her wicketkeeping style is now paying dividends for Tahlia Wilson, who has been backed in to don the gloves for the remainder of the Thunder's Women's Big Bash League season.
English captain and wicketkeeper Amy Jones played her first game for the Sydney franchise on Wednesday and was expected by many fans to take the gloves. However, coach Trevor Griffin has opted in favour of Wilson, who turns 23 on Friday.
The Albion Park cricketer has begun her fifth WBBL campaign, which includes the past four years with the Thunder, following a one-season stint with cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers.
Wilson told the Mercury that being preferred as Thunder's top choice wicketkeeper had given her great confidence, and believes that a simple change she made to her game nearly two years ago had proven fruitful.
"I started in what I would call the 'Aussie' style of keeping in that full-crouch position. Now, I go from standing up into a half-crouch position instead. Some people think it's English style of keeping, but I prefer to think of it as a hybrid, because I've grabbed a bit from here, there and everywhere," she said.
"When it first happened, it was a big change for me, but I'm now able to say that I'm confident with how I'm keeping behind the stumps. And to also be able to help out our skipper Rach Haynes from a fielding point of view, it gives me great confidence for the rest of the season."
Wilson and Jones are very familiar with each other, as the pair were previously teammates at the Sixers, where they were both kept out of the wicketkeeping position by Australian star Alyssa Healy.
Wilson hopes to work closely with Jones for the rest of the season, who is set to bat at first drop for the Thunder's two games against the Scorchers and Stars in Perth this weekend.
Jones boasts a wealth of experience, having represented England for almost a decade. The 29-year-old is set to be a key figure as the Thunder look to turn around a disappointing start to the WBBL season, after dropping their first three games.
"Being able to work with Amy in the next six weeks we have together will only help develop my game even more," Wilson said.
"Heading out of playing in Blacktown, we would have liked to have won at least two of them. But as long as we can have two strong performances on the weekend, we're still in a really good position. We're still only at the start of the competition."
I'm now able to say that I'm confident with how I'm keeping behind the stumps.- - Tahlia Wilson
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.