Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sydney Thunder keep their faith in Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson for WBBL campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson has been anointed as Sydney Thunder's first choice wicketkeeper for their Women's Big Bash League campaign. Picture by Phil Hillyard

A small tweak made to her wicketkeeping style is now paying dividends for Tahlia Wilson, who has been backed in to don the gloves for the remainder of the Thunder's Women's Big Bash League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.