Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in the Illawarra for those at risk

20 temporary vaccination clinics are now open across NSW to help people at risk of monkeypox infection get easier access to protection against infection.
Following a $2 million boost from the NSW Government, vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to include all gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men who have multiple or casual sexual partners.
All people who have sex with these men are also invited to book in for vaccination.
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said more people at higher risk of monkeypox infection would be able to access the vaccine closer to home.
The vast majority of monkeypox cases and high-risk people identified to date live in Sydney, however people who are at risk may live anywhere in the state.
"The expansion of eligibility and clinics across the state means more members of the community who are at risk from monkeypox are able to receive their vaccinations as soon as possible," Dr Chant said.
One of the clinics is located at Port Kembla Hospital, through the Illawarra Shoalhaven Sexual Health Service.
For other people at risk on the South Coast, there are also temporary clinics in Bega and Eurobodalla.
"Eligible people at risk of monkeypox infection can now make an appointment through a new online booking system at a clinic in their community, giving them more choice over where and when they have the vaccine," Dr Chant said.
"Worldwide, supplies of monkeypox vaccine have been limited, but with additional doses expected to arrive in the coming weeks and more in 2023, these clinics will ensure we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible."
"We thank the community for their fantastic response to NSW Health's vaccination program to date, and encourage those at risk of monkeypox who are yet to be vaccinated to come forward as soon as possible."
There have been 54 cases in NSW since May 20, with three of those acquired in the state.
For advice on how to stay safe and prevent monkeypox infection, please visit ACON's website and the NSW Health monkeypox information hub.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
