Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in the Illawarra for those at risk

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in the Illawarra for those at risk

20 temporary vaccination clinics are now open across NSW to help people at risk of monkeypox infection get easier access to protection against infection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.