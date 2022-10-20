The University of New South Wales (UNSW) is looking for participants from the Illawarra to join a project aimed at reducing high blood pressure through exercise.
People living with hypertension or high blood pressure are at greater risk of chronic disease or stroke.
Associate Professor at UNSW and former researcher at the University of Wollongong Xiaqui Feng said one in three Australians suffer from high blood pressure.
"It's a big issue for Australians because it can lead to heart and stroke attacks," A/Prof Feng said.
"It can develop when people are ageing but in many people it is preventable."
A/Prof Feng is seeking participants from the Illawarra to take part in a study to determine if working with an accredited exercise physiologist can help improve fitness and reduce high blood pressure.
To be eligible for the study you need to be over 18 and live in NSW.
As well as the opportunity to have a three month personalised fitness program, you will also be paid $100 for your time.
You can learn more about the research project here: CVMM Study
