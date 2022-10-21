Maintaining our independence as we age

Australians have one of the highest life expectancies in the world.
These days the average age expectancy for men and women is 81 and 85 years respectively. This is an increase of 25 years from a century ago.
Those of us who are fortunate to live a long life will face the transition of needing more and more help to maintain our independence.
This may come initially in the form of seeking help with the upkeep of our homes and getting to and from appointments or the supermarket.
Meal preparation, personal and health care needs are other aspects of our lives that may require added assistance at some stage.
The transition from being a totally independent and autonomous member of society to relying on others to ensure our needs are met, can be frightening.
A 2017 survey by the Benevolent Society found 39 per cent of respondents fear losing their independence as they age.
The importance of being independent is engrained in us at every stage of life - whether we're taking our first steps, moving out of the family home, or getting our first job.
At the crux of it, independence is the ability to be in charge of our own choices and decisions.
While the definition of independence may differ from person to person, at its core it is the ability to take care of ourselves by making our own choices, free from the control or influence of others.
As we grow older it's common to experience some physical, emotional and social changes that can affect our ability to maintain our independence as we have always known it. When this happens it can understandably be unsettling to our confidence and sense of self.
Recognising that there will be expected changes to the way we live as we age and taking control of the decisions around how we cope with these changes can have a massive impact on our overall life satisfaction.
Numerous studies show a strong preference among Australians to ageing at home rather than in residential care.
A 2020 research paper by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety - What Australians think of ageing and aged care - found 80 per cent would prefer to age in place if they can.
The Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute published a similar finding in their 2019 research paper - Older Australians and the housing aspirations gap - which found between 78 and 81 per cent of Australians aged over 55 want to live in their own home as they age.
It is clear that the concept of ageing in place is the way most of us hope to see out our older years and it's not difficult to understand why.
For many, home provides feelings of belonging, security, identity, privacy and importantly a strong sense of independence.
Access to appropriate levels of quality in-home aged care services is a crucial support structure that can make our desire to age in our own homes for longer a reality.
For years the waitlist for government-subsidised Home Care Packages has been appallingly long, with many people being forced prematurely into residential aged care or even dying while waiting.
Thankfully it seems that some significant ground has been gained at last in reducing the number of people waiting for a package at their approved level and the average wait time.
According to KPMG's 2021 Home Care Package analysis, packages increased by 24.4 per cent from 2019 to 2021; and a further 80,000 packages will be added during this year and next.
Ensuring your home is age friendly is another essential, and often overlooked, step in preparing for ageing in your own home.
It's important to consider a number of suitability factors including: if there are any obstacles that need to be removed; is the home too big for one or two people; are there stairs; is the bathroom easily accessible and safe; can mobility aids and innovative technology be introduced in the home to make life easier and safer?
Ageing in your own home doesn't necessarily mean staying in the same house you've lived in for the past 40 years.
It could mean downsizing to something more manageable or moving into a retirement village where you can still live independently while no longer having to manage the upkeep of a privately owned home.
Increasingly, newly built or redeveloped retirement villages are incorporating features that together with home care services, make it possible for people to age in their own home.
Wider doorways ensuring plenty of room for mobility aids, flooring with no trip hazards, accessible bathrooms with a clear line of sight from the bedroom and easy grip door knobs and taps are just some of the many ways that retirement villages are being built to support ageing in place.
It is inevitable that some older people will develop complex care needs at some stage of their lives.
However, this no longer means that residential aged care is the only option and it certainly doesn't have to mean a total loss of independence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.