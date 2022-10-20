Wollongong lawyer Michael Sergent has won his Freedom of Information case for the government report into the Sports Rorts affair.
He has been given access to the report by former Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Phil Gaetjens, after the previous federal government had refused access, claiming the report was a confidential Cabinet document.
This was rejected by Australian Information Commissioner Leo Hardiman, who found it was not truly a Cabinet document.
"There are significant public interest factors which overwhelmingly weigh in favour of disclosure of the report, and it is difficult to identify any strong factor which weighs against disclosure," Commissioner Leo Hardiman ruled.
Mr Sergent, a former long-time Legal Aid lawyer who was prominent helping force insurance companies help Wollongong residents after the 1998 floods, made his request back in February 2020.
"Political advantage costing more than $100m.was the major reason the Sports Rorts scandal came into existence," he told the Mercury.
"When government decision-making is blatantly wrong the public has the right to know how this occurred.
When government decision making is blatantly wrong the public has the right to know how this occurred- Michael Sergent
"The release of the report will go a long way to preventing future misuse of taxpayers' money."
Mr Gaetjens, a former chief of staff to former prime minister Scott Morrison, investigated whether then minster Bridgit McKenzie had breached standards over the awarding of grants to sports clubs, and whether the money was handed out for political purposes.
His report was not made public, except for a government-issued summary, and attempts to force its release were denied on grounds that documents prepared for Cabinet are exempt from Freedom of Information laws.
Mr Sergent delivered a scathing assessment of the Cabinet confidentiality claim.
"Obtaining access is very important since our democracy is only effective when one of its most significant pillars, federal parliament, ethically functions to promote policies for the betterment of society, not to waste taxpayers money for political advantage," said.
"The previous Morrison government attempted to bury the report from public scrutiny simply by saying its a Cabinet document and therefore exempt from being released.
"That is an old government strategy which the public shouldn't tolerate."
The government must have over the report within 28 days from the decision unless it decides to appeal.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.