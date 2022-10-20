Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police catch never-licensed Brodie Tanks-Amey driving a car

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Shannon Tanks-Amey appeared in Wollongong Local Court today. Insert picture from Facebook

A Dapto auto-mechanic who has never held a licence has been fined $800 and been prohibited for applying for his licence for another six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.