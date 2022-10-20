A Dapto auto-mechanic who has never held a licence has been fined $800 and been prohibited for applying for his licence for another six months.
Brodie Shannon Tanks-Amey, 27, appeared in Wollongong Local Court yesterday charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.
Magistrate Claire Girotto exhorted Tanks-Amey, who works as a mechanic and forklift driver despite having has never passed a driver's test to not drive until he had passed his licence test.
Ms Girotto put the need to have a driver's licence to get behind the wheel of a car in terms she hoped he might understand.
"No one is going to let you be a crane driver or mechanic without a licence [to do so]," she said.
On Monday, April 11, police were patrolling Koonawarra at 12.20pm.
Police saw a white sedan turn right from Fowlers Road onto Byamee Street in Dapto and head west.
Police saw a man driving with a female passenger and followed the car.
After the car turned right into Bangaroo Avenue, police saw the car stop and the male driver get out of the vehicle then jump over a side fence with the keys still in the ignition and the car running.
Police stopped and walked up to the house where the female passenger introduced herself.
The woman said the man who was driving was Tanks-Amey.
Later a man who police identified as Tanks-Amey walked out the back door and approached police.
When asked if he was driving the white sedan Tanks-Amey said "yes I was".
Ms Girotto fined Tanks-Amey $800 and disqualified him from driving for six months. Ms Girotto also placed Tanks-Amey on a community corrections order for two years.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.