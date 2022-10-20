Illawarra Mercury
Police appeal for help after Warrawong man missing since August

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:33am
Wayne Campbell, 57, was last seen at his Warrawong home in August. Picture by Lake Illawarra Police District.

Police have appealed for help to locate Wayne Campbell who was last seen walking near his home on Churchill Avenue, Warrawong in August.

