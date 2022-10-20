Police have appealed for help to locate Wayne Campbell who was last seen walking near his home on Churchill Avenue, Warrawong in August.
The 57-year-old is described by police as of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm-175cm tall with a thin build, ginger hair and ginger-grey facial hair and hazel eyes.
He is known to frequent the Lake Illawarra areas.
Police are urging anyone who has seen Wayne, or has any information about his location to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.